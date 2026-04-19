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Cherry blossom garden in Sa Dec draws crowds

SGGPO

A cherry blossom garden in Sa Dec Flower Village, Dong Thap Province has quickly become a major attraction, drawing thousands of visitors with its vivid pink blossoms.

Under bright golden sunlight, a spectacular cherry blossom garden has recently appeared in the Sa Dec Flower Village in Dong Thap Province, quickly becoming a viral destination.

Spanning four hectares, more than 200 cherry blossom trees are simultaneously in full bloom, creating a breathtaking pink landscape reminiscent of Japan or Vietnam’s misty highlands, such as Da Lat and Mang Den.

Under the glowing pink canopy, thousands of visitors have gathered to admire the scenery and take photos, transforming the garden into a lively, colorful backdrop. Young women come dressed in a variety of styles, such as elegant kimonos and graceful Ao dai (Vietnamese traditional dress of women) and traditional Ao ba ba (traditional Vietnamese blouse of the local people in the Mekong Delta region), adding a rich cultural touch to the picturesque setting.

This unique attraction is the result of years of dedication by artisans in Sa Dec Flower Village. They have carefully researched and adapted this delicate species to survive in the region’s saline and acidic soil, successfully helping the trees take root and bloom in full beauty.

Amid the vast landscape, the soft pink blossoms act as a romantic highlight, inviting visitors to enjoy a festive season filled with color, beauty and emotion.

>> Below are photos from the most beautiful cherry blossom garden in the Mekong Delta.

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By Ngoc Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

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cherry blossom garden Sa Dec Flower Village Dong Thap Province cherry blossom trees

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