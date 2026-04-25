26 new caves discovered in Quang Tri Province

The expert team surveyed 29 caves (26 newly discovered caves and extensions of 3 existing caves), with a total mapped length of 13,643 meters. Among them, Thien Cung Cave, measuring 4,206 meters is the longest cave recorded in this survey.

On April 24, the Management Board of Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park announced the results of a survey of caves and new tourism resources conducted from March 21 to April 11 within the Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park area and in several communes, including Phong Nha, Thuong Trach, Kim Phu, Kim Dien, Tan Thanh, Tuyen Lam, and Truong Son in Quang Tri Province.

The expert team surveyed 29 caves (including 26 newly discovered caves and extensions of 3 existing caves), with a total mapped length of 13,643 meters. Among them, Thien Cung Cave, measuring 4,206 meters and located within Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park, is the longest cave recorded in this survey.

The results show that the cave system in the area has developed strongly following karst topography, clearly reflected in the coexistence of deep vertical caves, such as Ma Dom Cave, -102 meters deep; Tru Cave, -68 meters deep; and large-scale, horizontally developed caves.

These discoveries are of both scientific significance and open up great potential for conservation, research, and sustainable tourism development, contributing to enhancing the value and standing of the Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park World Natural Heritage Site in the coming period.

Thien Cung Cave is 4,206 meters long.

Nuoc Lan Cave located in Tan Thanh Commune and Tuyen Lam Commune, Quang Tri Province is 2,721 meters long.

By Van Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh