Gia Lai’s Jrai community honors sacred forest in annual ritual

The Jrai people gathered for their annual Forest Worship Festival - an evocative ritual of gratitude to the spirits that guard the land, blending cultural heritage with a powerful call to protect nature for future generations.

On the morning of April 11, the People’s Committee of Gao Commune in Gia Lai Province held the 2026 Forest Worship Festival, drawing hundreds of Jrai residents from De Chi and O Grang villages.

The forest worship ceremony is an annual traditional ritual of the local Jrai community, held to give thanks to the forest spirits for protection and for providing food and resources that sustain village life.

It is a major communal event, bringing together residents from across the area. This year, the festival took place in the forest of De Chi Village, an ecologically rich area featuring a stream, large rock formations, and long-standing ancient trees.

From early morning, villagers from both communities carried meat and sticky rice into the forest to prepare the offerings. The ritual items included pigs, chickens, jars of rice wine, and other traditional offerings in accordance with Jrai customs.

During the ceremony, village elders performed the rites on behalf of the community, praying for peace, favorable weather, and good harvests, while also calling on residents to preserve and protect the forest.

Following the ritual, villagers from both communities gathered to share a meal in the forest, creating a festive atmosphere that strengthened community bonds and reinforced a shared commitment to forest conservation.

By Huu Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan