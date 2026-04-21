Colorful skies over Can Tho as kite season takes flight

Thousands of residents and visitors are flocking to Tay Do Square for the 2026 Can Tho Artistic Kite Season, where giant kites and dazzling LED displays transform the Hau River skyline into a vibrant festival of art and community.

These days, Tay Do Square at 586 Residential Area, Hung Phu Ward, Can Tho City, has drawn thousands of residents and visitors eager to enjoy the 2026 artistic kite flying season.

Thousands of people flock to watch artistic kite flying in Can Tho

The 2026 Can Tho Artistic Kite Season is jointly organized by the Hung Phu Ward People’s Committee and 586 Transport Construction Joint Stock Company. The event runs from April 18 to May 3 at Tay Do Square, set along the tranquil Hau River.

From early morning, crowds gather with kites of every color, size, and shape, taking part in and admiring the vibrant displays. This year’s festival has attracted numerous kite clubs and enthusiasts from Ho Chi Minh City and across provinces in the Mekong Delta region. All kite-flying performances are free of charge, catering to the public’s demand for sightseeing, leisure, and entertainment.

A highlight of the 2026 season is the display of giant kites stretching dozens of meters, featuring vivid designs such as whales, rays, octopuses, dinosaurs, and popular cartoon characters. On weekend evenings, organizers also stage illuminated LED kite performances, creating a dazzling spectacle of color in the night sky.

Beyond kite flying, visitors can explore food stalls, join family-friendly activities, take photos, and enjoy open-air musical performances.

Huynh Quoc Hung, a representative of the organizing committee, said the Can Tho Artistic Kite Season has been held for three consecutive years. The event aims to provide a healthy and meaningful recreational space for residents and visitors, without commercial intent. In particular, organizers hope the festival will encourage children to step away from smartphones and electronic devices and instead engage in outdoor physical activities and enriching real-world experiences.

By Tuan Quang - Translated by Anh Quan