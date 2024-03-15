Vietnam’s destinations, e-visa policy promoted in Hong Kong

At the workshop promoting Vietnam’s tourist destinations and e-visa policy which takes place in Hong Kong (China) on March 14. (Photo: VNA)

Co-organized by the Vietnam Airlines branch in the region and the Society of IATA Passenger Agents Ltd (SIPA), the event gathered representatives of the Vietnamese Consulate General in Hong Kong and Macau and CEOs and senior managers of many local travel companies.

In his opening remarks, the head of the Vietnam Airlines branch, Ngo Tri Hung, said Hong Kong residents consider Vietnam an attractive place for its scenic spots, friendly people, diverse culture, exquisite cuisine, and near distance of just several hours' flight. Vietnam Airlines is operating 11 weekly flights between Hong Kong and Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City.

The workshop introduced the latest top Vietnamese destinations as voted by TripAdvisor like Ha Long Bay, the Sapa resort town, and the ancient citadel of Hue.

In particular, Consul Nguyen Minh Tuan from the Consulate General informed the participants about the advantages and convenience of the e-visas, such as simple procedures that save time.

SIPA Chairman Tommy Tam told the Vietnam News Agency that Hong Kong residents are fond of traveling to Vietnam. He expressed his hope to see Vietnamese tourism businesses bringing their products to the upcoming International Travel Expo (ITE) Hong Kong scheduled for June.

Vietnamplus