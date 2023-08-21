Vietnam’s demonstration team bags gold at World Taekwondo Cultural Festival

The Vietnamese Taekwondo demonstration team clinched the gold medal at the 2023 World Taekwondo Cultural Festival held in South Korea.

Taking part in the freestyle team performance event at the 2023 World Taekwondo Cultural Festival held in Gangwon-Chuncheon, South Korea, on August 20, the Vietnamese Taekwondo demonstration team achieved a remarkable victory by securing the gold medal in this category. This event also signified the team's concluding performance within the festival.

In this event, the Vietnamese Taekwondo demonstration team consisted of Chau Tuyet Van, Nguyen Thi Mong Quynh, Nguyen Thi Kim Ha, Tran Ho Duy, Tran Dang Khoa, Nguyen Ngoc Minh Hy, and Hua Van Huy.

The 2023 World Taekwondo Cultural Festival extends until August 22. The organizers also announced that the next festival will take place in July 2024.