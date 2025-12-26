Vietnam’s cultural heritage presents enduring vitality

Delegates attend the opening ceremony of the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

The event is organized by the Department of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports and related agencies.

The event aims to mark the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and is part of a series of activities commemorating Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23).

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director General of the Department of Cultural Heritage, Le Thi Thu Hien, emphasized that the exhibition offers a vivid presentation of Vietnam’s most representative cultural heritage values. It reflects the outcomes of efforts to safeguard and promote tangible and intangible heritage, documentary heritage, and the national museum system. Through performances, interactive activities, and related events, the exhibition seeks to raise public awareness and inspire a sense of national pride, particularly among younger generations.

The exhibition features nearly 200 images and artifacts, organized around four thematic sections, including the legal framework and policies for the protection of cultural heritage; Vietnamese heritage sites recognized and inscribed by UNESCO; the country’s diverse and distinctive cultural heritage; and cultural heritage as a driver of sustainable development. The clear and coherent layout enables the public to engage with heritage not merely as a legacy of the past, but as a vital resource for sustainable development in the present and the future.

From historical sites and scenic landmarks to traditional festivals, handicrafts, performing arts, and indigenous knowledge, as well as beliefs and customs, the exhibition presents a richly textured portrait of heritage, reflecting the enduring vitality of Vietnamese culture in the contemporary world.

A key highlight of the exhibition is its message of international integration anchored in the preservation of cultural identity. In the context of globalization, cultural heritage is not merely a “memory” to be safeguarded but a foundation upon which Vietnam can affirm its identity, stature, and contributions to the shared heritage of humanity.

Open to the public until January 15, 2026, the exhibition is expected to become a meaningful cultural destination for residents in the city as well as domestic and international visitors during the year-end period and the early days of the Lunar New Year.

By Thien Thanh – Translated by Kim Khanh