Rich variety of Tet books for children released

This year’s Tet book market is flourishing, with a surge of publishers producing titles for young readers. Alongside established names, several newcomers have entered the scene, creating a diverse selection of Tet-themed books for children.

More books for children are released

Kim Dong Publishing House continues its tradition with Nham nhi Tet Binh Ngo 2026 (Enjoying Tet 2026), a collection of 21 poems, essays, songs, and artworks celebrating spring and the Lunar New Year, designed for children and their families. In addition, Kim Dong Publishing House also offers a series of interactive books printed on hardcover with rounded corners for children's safety, including Bay mut Tet nao (Let's Arrange Tet Jam) and Goi banh chung nao (Let's Wrap Chung Cake). Each page is divided into three sections, each featuring different types of jam and ingredients, allowing children to flip through the pages and assemble the images to create unique jam trays or chung cakes - a traditional square sticky rice cake.

Dinh Ti Books, known for its long-running Storyteller’s Book Collection, has previously published titles such as Truyen co tich hay nhat ve Tet (The Best Fairy Tales About Tet), Tet am ap yeu thuong (Warm and Loving Tet) and poems for children during the Tet holiday. This year, it introduces Fireworks on New Year’s Eve, a gentle anthology of seven short stories that highlight Tet customs and the importance of family bonds.

New players are also making their mark. Ho Chi Minh City General Publishing House has released Tet ngay xua cua me (My Mother’s Tet in the Old Days), a poetry collection by Cao Mai Trang with illustrations by Nhat Anh Pham. Tre Publishing House, entering the children’s Tet book market for the first time, presents the series Ke chuyen le hoi (Telling Stories about Festivals) with two titles including Tet mua cua yeu thuong (Tet, the Season of Love) and Ai cung co mot mua xuan de nho (Everyone Has a Spring to Remember) aimed at readers aged six and above. These stories evoke the warmth of Tet through familiar characters and cherished traditions.

Publishers are also experimenting with new formats, particularly coloring books that allow children to explore Tet in creative ways. Notable releases include Bean Books’ Mau cua Tet (Colors of Tet), Viva Books’ To mau ngay Tet (Coloring for Tet), Time Books’ Em vui le hoi (I Enjoy the Festival), Minh Thang Books’ Tet va le hoi truyen thong Viet Nam (Tet and Traditional Vietnamese Festivals), and BeU Books’ Vui Tet ron rang muon sac no hoa (A Joyful Tet with a multitude of Blooming Flowers).

Together, these offerings signal that the children’s Tet book market is taking shape as a promising sector, rich with potential for domestic publishers to invest and innovate.

By Ho Son - Translated by Anh Quan