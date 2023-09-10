SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Vietnam’s Cuc Phuong National Park honored leading national park in Asia

The news that Vietnam’s Cuc Phuong National Park was named the leading national park in Asia was unveiled at a red carpet Gala Ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City.
Vietnam’s Cuc Phuong National Park honored leading national park in Asia ảnh 1

A hundred -year-old tree

At the recent awards ceremony of the 30th World Travel Awards (WTA) in Ho Chi Minh City to announce the finest travel brands from across Asia and Oceania, Cuc Phuong National Park, a famous tourist destination in the Northern Province of Ninh Binh, was honored as Asia's leading national park for the fifth consecutive time from 2019 to 2023.

With its wonderful natural beauty, rich biodiversity and attractive tourism activities, Cuc Phuong National Park is reserved well thanks to the efforts of management agencies and communities in developing sustainable tourism.

Vietnam’s Cuc Phuong National Park honored leading national park in Asia ảnh 2

The majestic beauty of forest vegetation on limestone mountains
Vietnam’s Cuc Phuong National Park honored leading national park in Asia ảnh 3

Veterinarians treat small carnivores and pangolins as treatment for these animal is one of Cuc Phuong's three conservation programs
Vietnam’s Cuc Phuong National Park honored leading national park in Asia ảnh 4

Forest rangers take turns patrolling the forest.
Vietnam’s Cuc Phuong National Park honored leading national park in Asia ảnh 5

Rescuing wild animals from hunter's traps
Vietnam’s Cuc Phuong National Park honored leading national park in Asia ảnh 6

Veterinarians treat animals' wounds.
Vietnam’s Cuc Phuong National Park honored leading national park in Asia ảnh 7

Staff release the healed animals back to the forest.
Vietnam’s Cuc Phuong National Park honored leading national park in Asia ảnh 8

Students enjoyed the trip to explore prehistoric caves in the national park.
By Chi Thuy – Translated By Anh Quan

