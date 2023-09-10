Vietnam’s Cuc Phuong National Park honored leading national park in Asia

The news that Vietnam’s Cuc Phuong National Park was named the leading national park in Asia was unveiled at a red carpet Gala Ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City.

At the recent awards ceremony of the 30th World Travel Awards (WTA) in Ho Chi Minh City to announce the finest travel brands from across Asia and Oceania, Cuc Phuong National Park, a famous tourist destination in the Northern Province of Ninh Binh, was honored as Asia's leading national park for the fifth consecutive time from 2019 to 2023.

With its wonderful natural beauty, rich biodiversity and attractive tourism activities, Cuc Phuong National Park is reserved well thanks to the efforts of management agencies and communities in developing sustainable tourism.