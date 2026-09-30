Vietnam's broken rice prices exceed India, Pakistan by US$42-44 per ton

Vietnam's 100 percent broken rice is currently offered at US$371–US$375 per ton, higher than India's price by at least US$44 per ton and Pakistan's by US$42 per ton. However, the same grade of Thailand remains US$9 per ton higher than Vietnam's.

Vietnamese rice loaded onto a vessel for export from Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Vietnam Food Association (VFA), Vietnam's 100 percent broken rice is quoted at US$371–US$375 per ton. Meanwhile, 100 percent Indian broken rice is priced at US$323–US$327 per ton. Compared to India’s highest offer of US$327 per ton, Vietnamese rice is approximately US$44 per ton higher.

In Pakistan, 100 percent broken rice is priced at US$325–US$329 per ton, making its lowest offer US$42 per ton cheaper than Vietnam's lowest. Meanwhile, Thailand’s 100 percent broken rice is offered at US$380–US$384 per ton, US$9 per ton above Vietnam's price.

The VFA projects China will import around 4.1 million tons of broken rice in 2026. In the first seven months of the year, China imported nearly 1.4 million tons, primarily for animal feed production.

For the Philippines, the VFA forecasts total rice imports of around 5.5 million tons in 2026. Importers are reportedly seeking additional supply from Cambodia, Thailand, and Pakistan, alongside traditional supplies from Vietnam.

A September report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) indicates growing global demand for broken rice, which has tightened global export supplies. China is cited as one of the primary drivers of this increased demand.

According to the USDA, Chinese importers are utilizing broken rice heavily in the feed sector due to its competitive pricing relative to other feed grains, driving up import demand.

The USDA added that India has surpassed Myanmar to become a major supplier of broken rice to China, supported by abundant supplies and competitive pricing. However, Indian broken rice supplies could face pressure as the country channels a portion of its supply into ethanol production. The USDA noted this diversion may reduce export availability and push Indian broken rice prices higher.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh