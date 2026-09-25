Business

Direct container shipping route launched between Nanning, Can Tho

SGGP

A direct container shipping route linking Nanning, China, and Can Tho, Vietnam, has been launched, providing a new freight corridor between southwestern China and the Mekong Delta and expanding logistics options for businesses.

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Delegates perform a welcoming ceremony for the first river-sea container vessel to dock at Can Tho Port. (Photo: SGGP)

On September 24, Can Tho Port Joint Stock Company, Vietnam National Shipping Lines, and Beibu Gulf Port Group (Guangxi Gulf of Tonkin International Port Group) held a ceremony at Cai Cui Port to welcome the first vessel operating on the direct Nanning–Can Tho international river-sea container shipping route.

The vessel has a deadweight tonnage of 4,900 DWT and a capacity of 500 TEUs. It departed from Nanning Port in Guangxi, China, passed through the Pinglu Canal to the Gulf of Tonkin, traveled by sea to Vietnam, then entered the Hau River before docking at Can Tho Port.

The launch of the route establishes an additional direct freight transport corridor linking southwestern China with the Mekong Delta.

Under the operating plan, the Nanning–Can Tho route is expected to run two services per month, with a voyage time of about seven days.

The route is expected to strengthen trade connectivity between Vietnam and China, provide businesses with an additional logistics option, and help unlock the cargo potential of the two regions.

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The river-sea container vessel is loaded and unloaded at Can Tho Port. (Photo: SGGP)
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The first river-sea container vessel from Nanning Port docks at Can Tho Port. (Photo: SGGP)
By Tuan Quang—Translated by Kim Khanh

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Direct container shipping route Nanning–Can Tho route Nanning Can Tho

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