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Gia Lai Province promotes investment in Australia

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Gia Lai Province is stepping up investment outreach in Australia, highlighting opportunities in high-tech agriculture, renewable energy, logistics, tourism and smart urban development to attract Australian investors.

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Gia Lai Provincial Party Secretary Thai Dai Ngoc (center) and delegates witness the signing of cooperation agreements. Photo: Ngoc Luan

A delegation from Gia Lai Province, led by Provincial Party Committee Secretary Thai Dai Ngoc, is currently on a working visit to Australia to promote investment, trade, and tourism while expanding connections with local businesses and investors.

On the afternoon of September 28, in Sydney, Australia, the delegation organized a conference to promote investment, trade, and tourism for 2026, introducing Gia Lai Province's potential and advantages and connecting with Australian businesses and investors.

Speaking at the conference, Provincial Party Committee Secretary Thai Dai Ngoc affirmed that Gia Lai Province welcomes projects with suitable technology, good management, linkages with domestic enterprises, and long-term value creation, especially in high-tech agriculture, deep processing, industry, renewable energy, digital technology, logistics, and tourism. He noted that these investment promotion activities will open up opportunities to build connections into specific cooperation programs and projects in the near future.

At the conference, following the signing ceremony of memorandums of understanding (MOUs) and cooperation agreements, the Gia Lai Provincial Party Committee Secretary also requested provincial agencies to translate discussions into concrete work, provide documents and data according to the sectors of interest to partners, and clearly define contact points, content, and response deadlines.

According to Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Huu Que, the Vietnam-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is creating a favorable foundation for businesses from both countries to expand cooperation. In just the first 8 months of 2026, Gia Lai exported more than US$30.5 million to Australia. Gia Lai currently has 8 investment projects by Australian enterprises with a total registered capital of about US$27 million.

At the investment promotion conference, Gia Lai Province focused on introducing five priority sectors to Australian investors: processing, manufacturing, renewable energy, and artificial intelligence; high-tech agriculture linked with deep processing; inter-regional logistics; eco-tourism, resort, and cultural tourism; and modern, smart urban development.

By Ngoc Oai - Translated by Anh Quan

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Australian businesses and investors Gia Lai Province's potential high-tech agriculture renewable energy Vietnam-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

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