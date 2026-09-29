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Agriculture, forestry, fisheries sector targets US$18 billion in Q4 exports

SGGP

The agriculture sector needs to export nearly US$6 billion worth of agricultural, forestry, and fishery products each month in the final three months of the year to achieve its 2026 export target of US$74 billion or more.

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Agro-forestry-fishery exports target over $74 billion in 2026. (Illustration photo generated by AI)

At a conference on September 28 to review work in the third quarter and outline tasks for the fourth quarter, a representative of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment said the ministry is focusing on measures to achieve its growth and export targets in the remaining months of the year.

According to estimates by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, exports of agricultural, forestry, and fishery products reached an estimated US$56.3 billion in the first nine months of the year, up 7.8 percent year on year. To achieve the annual target of more than US$74 billion, exports need to average US$5.97 billion per month over the next three months.

In the fourth quarter, the agriculture sector will continue to expand export markets and address barriers related to standards, testing, traceability, identification codes for growing and farming areas, and codes for packing facilities.

For fisheries, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment aims to complete a database for managing fishing vessels, with a view to having the European Commission's “yellow card” warning lifted in 2026.

For fruit and vegetable exports, the ministry will continue to tighten controls over growing-area codes, packing facilities, pesticide residues, and traceability. It is also accelerating the integration and synchronization of national and sector-specific databases, completing the land database, and strengthening environmental pollution controls.

By Phuc Hau—Translated by Kim Khanh

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Ministry of Agriculture and Environment Agriculture forestry fisheries sector 2026 export target Q4

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