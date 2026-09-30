VIBE 2026 opens in Ho Chi Minh City, featuring over 700 booths

The Vietnam Interior and Building Expo (VIBE 2026) opened in Ho Chi Minh City on September 30, bringing together businesses from the interior, construction, and building-materials sectors.

Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong (center) and other delegates at the exhibition's opening ceremony

The four-day exhibition is jointly organized by the Handicraft & Wood Industry Association of Ho Chi Minh City (HAWA) and the Saigon Association of Construction and Building Materials (SACA) at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC).

The opening ceremony was attended by Ms. Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council; Mr. Nguyen Van Dien, Deputy Director of the Forestry and Forest Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment; representatives of industry associations; and domestic and international businesses.

Mr. Nguyen Quoc Khanh, Chairman of the Vietnam Timber and Forest Product Association and Head of the VIBE 2026 Organizing Committee, said the exhibition features more than 700 booths and is expected to attract over 15,000 visitors, including property developers, contractors, architects, and distributors from Vietnam and overseas.

The exhibition also includes a showcase highlighting major infrastructure and urban-planning projects, offering visitors an overview of large-scale developments shaping the country's built environment.

A wide range of products is on display at the exhibition.

A series of events, including V-Talk, V-Connect, and V-Workshop, will be held alongside the exhibition, together with programs celebrating design and creativity.

The organizers said the activities are intended to provide industry professionals with opportunities to exchange views, keep pace with emerging trends, discuss new standards, and explore issues expected to shape the future of the interior and construction sectors.

VIBE 2026 will run through October 3.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Thuy Doan