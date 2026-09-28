Ho Chi Minh City publishes list of over 684,000 tax codes to be cleansed

The Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department and its branch tax offices have simultaneously published lists of business households, organizations, enterprises whose tax identification numbers are classified under statuses 03 and 06, totaling 684,570 cases.

An official from Tax Office No. 13 in Ho Chi Minh City assists a business household with tax procedures. (Photo: SGGP)

The figures were finalized as of August 31.

Specifically, the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department published a list of 19,198 taxpayers classified under statuses 03 and 06. Of these, 9,248 taxpayers are under status 03, referring to taxpayers that have ceased operations but have not completed procedures to terminate the validity of their tax identification numbers. Another 9,950 taxpayers are under status 06, referring to taxpayers that are not operating at their registered addresses, as notified by tax authorities.

The city’s 29 branch tax offices published a combined list of 665,372 business households, organizations, and enterprises.

The list of 19,198 organizations, enterprises, business households, and individuals under statuses 03 and 06 published by the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department is available here. The list of 665,372 organizations, enterprises, business households, and individuals under statuses 03 and 06 published by the city’s branch tax offices is available here.

Among these cases, businesses and business households under status 06 account for the majority, at 63.1 percent. Tax Office No. 2, which oversees the area formerly administered by the former city of Thu Duc, has the largest number of taxpayers classified under statuses 03 and 06, at more than 71,000.

Other areas with large numbers include Tax Office No. 16, which oversees the area formerly administered by the former Tan Binh District, with nearly 59,000 cases.

Tax Office No. 7, covering the area formerly administered by the former District 7; Tax Office No. 17, covering the area formerly administered by the former Tan Phu District; and Tax Office No. 12, covering the area formerly administered by the former District 12, each has more than 43,000 businesses and business households classified under statuses 03 and 06.

By contrast, Tax Office No. 20, covering the area formerly administered by the former Can Gio District, has only 1,029 cases.

The publication of information on taxpayers under statuses 03 and 06 is part of the tax sector’s “Tax Identification Number Cleansing – Removing Bottlenecks in Business Operations” campaign.

The detailed lists include names, tax identification numbers, addresses, and the responsible tax authorities. They have been posted on the tax sector’s website, displayed at tax offices, and sent to the People’s Committees of wards and communes. Tax authorities have asked those named on the lists to proactively contact them for guidance on completing the required procedures.

During the campaign, many businesses and business households classified under statuses 03 and 06 have encountered difficulties and obstacles while going through procedures to terminate their tax identification numbers, creating a significant financial burden.

In response to feedback from the business community, associations, and consulting organizations, the General Department of Taxation said it would study and propose that the Ministry of Finance, the Government and the National Assembly develop legal documents to address difficulties and obstacles faced by taxpayers whose tax identification numbers are classified under statuses 03 and 06.

By Mai Hoa—Translated by Kim Khanh