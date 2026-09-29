Vietnam targets at least one outlet center by 2030

The Domestic Market Management and Development Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade announced on September 29 that the Ministry has approved a scheme to develop outlet retail models in Vietnam through 2030, with a vision toward 2045.

Tourists shop at Sasco duty-free stores at Tan Son Nhat International Airport. (Photo: SGGP)

The scheme sets a goal to establish at least one outlet model in Vietnam by 2030, while gradually completing the legal framework and integrating outlet development directives into local master plans. For the 2030–2045 period, the directive aims to expand these models across the Northern, Central, and Southern regions, establishing at least one outlet center in each region.

Outlets are multi-brand retail complexes where manufacturers or distributors sell directly to consumers. Merchandise may include inventory clearance, slightly flawed items, or products manufactured specifically for outlet distribution.

The project identifies three primary operating models: premium outlet villages, urban or suburban outlet centers, and integrated outlets. The gross leasable area for these formats ranges from 30,000 to 50,000 square meters, 5,000 to 25,000 square meters, and 15,000 to 50,000 square meters, respectively.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Quang Ninh, and An Giang Province, including Phu Quoc Special Zone, have been identified as locations encouraged to study and attract investment in pilot outlet projects. Priority will be given to areas with strong purchasing power, tourism potential, and convenient transport connectivity.

Under the plan, Vietnamese products are expected to account for 30-40 percent of merchandise at pilot outlets. By 2030, the ministry aims to develop at least 10 groups of “national gift” products for sale through outlet centers.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade will strengthen oversight of goods and prices, price listing requirements, and measures to combat smuggling, trade fraud, and counterfeit goods.

The Department of Domestic Market Management and Development will serve as the focal agency for advising on implementation, completing relevant mechanisms and policies, and monitoring and evaluating the plan’s implementation.

By Phuc Van—Translated by Kim Khanh