Accurate measurement helps Ho Chi Minh City businesses boost competitiveness

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology held a conference on September 30 to promote innovation in measurement activities, supporting local businesses in enhancing competitiveness and int'l integration in the 2026–2030 period.

Ly Thai Hung, Director of the Division of Standards, Metrology, and Quality under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the conference, Ly Thai Hung, Director of the Division of Standards, Metrology, and Quality under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, said accurate measurement plays a particularly important role. In addition to ensuring fair trade and protecting consumers, accurate measurement helps businesses reduce losses, improve productivity, and enhance their competitiveness in international markets.

According to Mai Phuoc Vinh, head of the Metrology Management Section under the division, the city aims to upgrade its metrology infrastructure to meet at least 70 percent of the demand for verification of commonly used measuring instruments. The program will also provide training for 5,500 officials and support 10,000 businesses in implementing measurement assurance solutions.

As of September 30, 2026, agencies under the Department of Science and Technology had increased their verification capacity to 64.7 percent, exceeding the 2026 target of 57 percent. They had also provided training on metrology regulations for 436 officials and 1,091 businesses.

Mr. Nguyen Van Kha, a representative of the Business Division of Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation (EVNHCMC), speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

At the conference, Nguyen Van Kha, a representative of the Business Division of Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation (EVNHCMC), shared the corporation’s smart metrology model integrated with digital transformation.

The corporation currently manages 3.9 million electricity meters and has completed the 100 percent conversion to electronic meters using automated meter reading and advanced metering infrastructure (AMR/AMI) for remote data collection. Using Big Data technology, the system automatically processes hundreds of millions of records every 30 minutes, helping ensure transparency in meter readings, prevent disputes, and detect early signs of overload or electricity theft.

Under Decision No. 996/QD-TTg, issued by the Prime Minister to approve the scheme for supporting businesses in enhancing competitiveness and international integration through measurement activities until 2025, with orientations toward 2030, Ho Chi Minh City had verified and calibrated more than 3.2 million measuring instruments by the end of 2025.

By Dinh Du – Translated by Kim Khanh