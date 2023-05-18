Vietnam’s aviation, tourism popularized in RoK

A promotional event for Vietnam's aviation and tourism in the Republic of Korea (RoK), named "Wonderful Vietnam", was held in Seoul on May 17, with about 80 representatives from travel agents and partners taking part.

Speaking at the event, head of the Vietnam Airlines branch in the RoK Nguyen Huy Duc said it is the second year Vietnam Airlines has collaborated with Sun Group and its new partner, Caravelle Hotel, to organise this event in the RoK. The purpose is to highlight the tremendous potential of tourism and trade between the two countries, as well as to offer customers the best options for travel.

Ambassador Nguyen Vu Tung said among the over 3.66 million foreign visitors arriving in Vietnam last year, Korean tourists account for the most with more than 965,000, or 26.4%. Around 185,000 Vietnamese visited the RoK in 2022, and in the first quarter of this year alone, the figure hit 83,000.

Vietnam Airlines has so far restored its flight service to most countries and destinations as it was before the Covid-19 pandemic. Specifically, all routes to the RoK have been resumed, including Seoul - Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City, Busan - Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City, and Seoul - Da Nang/Nha Trang.

The national flag carrier is running 112 weekly flights between the RoK and Vietnam. Its market share in the RoK reached 18% in the first quarter, up 5% from 2019. Its branch in the RoK also took the lead in terms of revenue among all overseas branches in the first four months of this year, equivalent to 97% compared to 2019.

Via the Kick-off Sale event there, Vietnam Airlines expressed readiness with Korean partners to operate regular or charter flights to popular beach destinations in Vietnam such as Da Nang, Nha Trang and Phu Quoc, as well as make plans to serve major tourism events in the country.