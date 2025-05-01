Da Nang Coastal Flower Street 2025 opens

The “Da Nang Coastal Flower Street 2025” has miniature scenes and areas, including clusters of colorful flowers associated with lighting effects, creating an artistic style inspired by the culture of the central coast region.
The management board has also called businesses that run operations on the beach to coordinate with the management board to ensure environmental protection and sanitation.
It is one of the activities to promote the image of Da Nang’s coastal tourism to domestic and international visitors, towards the summer tourism season of 2025.