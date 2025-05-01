Da Nang Coastal Flower Street 2025 opens

The central coastal city of Da Nang inaugurated a two-kilometer flower street running on a road section between Vo Van Kiet and Vo Nguyen Giap Avenues along the beach on the evening of April 30.

The flower street runs on a road section between Vo Van Kiet and Vo Nguyen Giap avenues along the beach in Da Nang City (Photo: SGGP)

The “Da Nang Coastal Flower Street 2025” has miniature scenes and areas, including clusters of colorful flowers associated with lighting effects, creating an artistic style inspired by the culture of the central coast region.

The management board has also called businesses that run operations on the beach to coordinate with the management board to ensure environmental protection and sanitation.

It is one of the activities to promote the image of Da Nang’s coastal tourism to domestic and international visitors, towards the summer tourism season of 2025.

At the launching ceremony of Da Nang coastal flower street 2025 (Photo: SGGP)

The flower street is expected to contribute to introducing images of Da Nang City to domestic and international visitors. (Photo: SGGP)

Clusters of colorful flowers associated with lighting effects, creating an artistic style inspired by the culture of the central coast region (Photo: SGGP)

A street music performance (Photo: SGGP)

The flower street is expected to become a new photo check-in spot for local people and visitors. (Photo: SGGP)

Visitors are served food and drinks at many pop-up stores on the street. (Photo: SGGP)

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh