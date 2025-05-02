HCMC pulses with festive energy as holiday shoppers throng its vibrant streets

Shopping centers and tourist attractions in Ho Chi Minh City were bustling with visitors enjoying the April 30 and May 1 holiday festivities.

People and tourists visit the Cu Chi Tunnels - a historical site

On the afternoon of May 1, AEON Mall Tan Phu was abuzz with activity. Fast food stalls, bookstores, and entertainment areas remained consistently crowded. Nguyen Vuong, a visitor from Dong Nai Province moaned that he spent nearly 30 minutes walking around and waiting in line just to find a place to eat.

AEON Mall is currently running its promotion campaign, along with a great sale including discounts of 10 percent to 50 percent on items such as sashimi combos, hot pot dishes, roast chicken, seasonal fruits, fresh food, household appliances, and fashion items. Additionally, AEON Mall locations nationwide are operating with extended hours—opening earlier and closing later—at department stores and supermarkets until May 4.

Other supermarket chains—including MM Mega Market An Phu in Thu Duc City, and GO! and BigC locations in Binh Tan District, District 10, and Tan Phu District—also saw a significant number of locals and tourists coming to shop and enjoy the holiday. According to MM Mega Market representatives, the chain is currently running several promotional programs to encourage spending, such as 'Buy More, Get Cheaper' and the 'Modern Wholesale Market' initiative.

Meanwhile, on April 30 and May 1, large crowds flocked to the Cu Chi Tunnels. Authorities worked diligently to manage traffic and ensure visitor safety. Attendance was estimated to have increased by 30 percent to 50 percent compared to the same period last year.

Sac Forest, a historical site in Ho Chi Minh City's Can Gio outlying district, also teems with visitors these days, offering a vivid recreation of the Sac Forest water commandos' operations. Here, poignant stories of the soldiers' wartime bravery during a challenging historical era resonate with those who come to remember.

Travel companies in Ho Chi Minh City confirm the strong appeal of historical tours and visits to significant 'red addresses' which associate with preserving, embellishing, and promoting the value of the country's special revolutionary relics. Popular options include the 'Saigon Special Forces' tour, along with visits to the Reunification Hall and the War Remnants Museum.

Saigontourist Travel reported serving over 1,500 tourists, including veterans and delegates attending the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, between April 28 and May 1. The company is also actively hosting groups of veterans from various provinces on tours to revisit former battlefields in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Anh Quan