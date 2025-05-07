According to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO), around 7.67 million foreign tourists travelled to Vietnam in the first four months of this year, a 23.8 percent year-on-year increase.

Vietnam receives over 7.67 million int’l visitors in the first four months of 2025.

In April alone, Vietnam received over 1.65 million foreign tourists, up 6.3 percent from the same period last year, due to various activities in the month such as favorable visa policies, tourism marketing and promotion programs, and particularly the successful organization of major national holidays.

The number of foreign visitors to Vietnam arriving via air was 6.59 million, accounting for 85.9 percent of the total number of tourists and up 27 percent compared to the same period last year. 924,900 tourists came by land, accounting for 12 percent and presenting a year-on-year increase of 7.9 percent. 158,300 travelers arrived by sea, accounting for 2.1 percent, up 4.5 percent compared to the same period last year.

Foreign tourists arrive in Ha Long on cruises.

In the first four months, the tourism revenue totaled VND30,400 billion (US$1.17 billion), accounting for 1.3 percent of the total retail sales of goods and consumer service revenue, a year-on-year increase of 24.5 percent.

Many localities reported high growth in tourism revenue, including Hanoi (up 25.7 percent), Ho Chi Minh City (up 25.3 percent), Quang Ninh (up 23.5 percent), and Da Nang (up 22.3 percent).

Although April 2025 saw a slight 19.5 percent decrease in the number of international visitors compared to March 2025, the year-on-year growth remains a positive signal, affirming Vietnam’s position on the global tourism map.

With continued efforts to improve service quality, diversify tourism products, and strengthen promotional activities, Vietnam is expected to achieve even more impressive figures in the coming time, contributing significantly to the country’s socio-economic development.

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh