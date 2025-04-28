Traffic diversion guidelines for Ben Luc – Long Thanh Expressway

Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC), this morning, announced that, to ensure smooth traffic flow during the April 30 holiday and the peak summer travel season, it would temporarily open sections of the Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway.

Beginning at 6 p.m. today, vehicles will be allowed to travel between Km0+700 to Km21+850 and Km50+530 to Km57+581.

Eligible vehicles will be permitted to access the expressway; however, trucks over 10 tons will be restricted from entering the stretch between Km0+000 and Km3+420. The maximum speed limit along the main expressway is set at 100 km/h, with a minimum of 60 km/h. On the segment from Km16+600 to Km21+850, the top speed is reduced to 80 km/h. Speeds on the access ramps are capped at 50 km/h, and at some interchanges, they must not exceed 40 km/h. Safe following distances between vehicles must range from 35 to 70 meters, depending on driving speed.

Key interchanges such as HCMC - Trung Luong, National Highway No.1, Nguyen Van Tao, Phuoc An, and National Highway No.51 will have clearly marked, detailed traffic diversions to ensure seamless and safe travel for all road users.

Additionally, VEC has set up a 24/7 hotline at 1900 969 607 to promptly address incidents and assist travelers.

Traffic diversions are implemented on the Long Thanh – Ben Luc Expressway from 6 p.m. on April 28.

During this provisional operation period, VEC has pledged close coordination with local authorities to guarantee safety and convenience for the public, while also enhancing the role of this critical expressway as a major transport artery.

Traffic diversions at key interchanges are as follows:

At Interchange No.1 (Km0+700) – HCMC - Trung Luong: Vehicles traveling from the HCMC - Trung Luong Expressway will take a short connecting segment (300 meters), pass through a toll station, and merge onto the Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway. In the opposite direction, vehicles from the Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway will use the connecting segment to merge onto the HCMC - Trung Luong Expressway.

At Interchange No.2 (Km3+420) – National Highway 1A: Vehicles from the Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway will turn right to exit onto National Highway 1A toward either HCMC or Long An. Trucks over 10 tons are required to exit here and are prohibited from proceeding toward Km0+700. Vehicles coming from National Highway 1A may turn right onto the Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway to head toward HCMC - Trung Luong.

At Interchange No.4 (Km21+850) – Nguyen Van Tao: Vehicles from the expressway will turn right, pass through a toll station, and exit onto Nguyen Van Tao Street. From there, turning right leads to industrial zones such as Hiep Phuoc, Long Hau, Can Giuoc, and port areas; turning left leads toward central HCMC via Nguyen Huu Tho Street in District 7. From Nguyen Van Tao, vehicles can re-enter the expressway through the feeder road and toll station, but this point marks the end of the temporarily operational section, requiring all vehicles to exit.

At Interchange No.7 (Km50+530) – Phuoc An: Vehicles arriving from Phuoc An Port will turn right to join the expressway, heading toward National Highway No.51 and HCMC. Vehicles coming from the expressway will turn right, enter a roundabout, and turn left toward Phuoc An Port, or turn right to proceed to Nhon Trach District.

At Interchange No.8 (Km57+581) – National Highway No.51: Vehicles from National Highway No.51 traveling from Bien Hoa or Vung Tau will turn right to access the expressway. Those coming from Vung Tau toward Bien Hoa will enter the roundabout, turn left, and then merge onto the expressway. Vehicles leaving the expressway will turn right onto National Highway No.51 to reach Vung Tau or use the roundabout to head toward Bien Hoa.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan