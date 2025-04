Two reunification trains today converged in the Central City of Da Nang, strengthening connectivity along the S-shaped country - Vietnam.

This afternoon, two trains bearing the Reunification symbol—departing from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City—arrived at Da Nang Station in a symbolic reunion. The event evoked a pivotal moment in the nation's history, stirring deep emotions and pride among thousands of passengers and onlookers, including those who witnessed the original moment of national reunification 49 years ago.

People welcome the special train at Da Nang Station.

Brilliant flags and flowers at the train welcoming ceremony

Soldiers and children wave to welcome the train to Da Nang Station

For the Vietnamese people, the image of the Thong Nhat train connecting the North and South regions is a symbol of peace, of joy of victory and reunion.

Nearly 900 passengers on the train, including 400 passengers getting off at Da Nang station and nearly 500 passengers getting on to continue the journey to Hanoi station and Saigon station, have an emotional meeting at Da Nang station.

Foreign visitors on the special train

Passengers capture beautiful moments on the special train

By Xuan Quynh - Translated by Dan Thuy