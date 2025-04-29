Travel

Overseas Vietnamese visit Cu Chi heroic land

A delegation of over 100 overseas Vietnamese from 25 countries and territories visited Ho Chi Minh City’s Cu Chi district, the heroic land closely associated with the nation's glorious chapters of history.

kieu-bao-cu-chi.jpg
The delegation of overseas Vietnamese offer incense to commemorate the heroic martyrs at Ben Duoc Temple. (Photo: VNA)

The visit was part of a program for the OV delegation to attend the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification in Ho Chi Minh City.

kieu-bao-cu-chi-2.jpg
Overseas Vietnamese present gifts to heroic Vietnamese mothers, families with meritorious services, Agent Orange (AO) victims and students in difficult circumstances. (Photo: VNA)

The delegation had a meeting with heroic Vietnamese mothers, families with meritorious services, Agent Orange (AO) victims and students in difficult circumstances there, and presented them VND60 million (US$2,300) in cash and 30 gifts. The delegation also visited heroic Vietnamese mother Nguyen Thi Phai in An Nhon Tay commune and the family of AO victim Le Thanh Tam.

Nguyen Trung Kien, Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, expressed gratitude for the sacrifices of heroic martyrs, heroic Vietnamese mothers, veterans, families with relatives who devoted their lives to the nation's revolutionary cause. He extended his sympathy to families whose children and grandchildren were victims of Agent Orange.

The visit to Cu Chi is not only an occasion for overseas Vietnamese to express gratitude but also an opportunity for them to witness the strong changes and development of their homeland, further strengthening the bond between the Vietnamese people at home and abroad, contributing to spreading the spirit of great national unity in the new development stage of the country.

In a warm and friendly atmosphere, overseas Vietnamese expressed their emotions and deep gratitude for the sacrifices of generations in the cause of national defence and reunification.

Vietnamplus

