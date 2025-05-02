Ecotourism sites in Mekong Delta attract numerous holidaymakers during holidays

Tens of thousands of tourists flocked to popular destinations in Can Tho City during the National Reunification Day and May Day holiday.

Local tourism sites have recorded a surge in travelers because this year’s public holiday extends five days, from April 30 to May 4, requiring additional staff to serve the tourists inside and outside the city.

The floating market is located inside the My Khanh Tourist Village.

Ms. Tuong Vy, a resident of Thoi Binh Ward, Ninh Kieu District, Can Tho City, shared that the Cai Rang floating market is a choice for her family for the morning tour during the holiday. Her family took a boat along the Can Tho River, passing through the floating market, to enjoy the peaceful river scenery.

Then, her family visited the My Khanh Tourist Village in Phong Dien District, which is well-known for its delicious local food, riverside views and fruit orchards.

Visitors experience paddling boats at the Hau River Farm, an ecotourism area.

According to Deputy Director of the My Khanh Tourist Village Nguyen Huu Hoang, the destination has now expanded to over 30 hectares, offering a variety of services that are characteristic of the Mekong Delta's riverine region such as paddling boats, traditional folk games, fishing by hand in the canals and so on.

Tourists are catching fish by hand in a pond at Hau River Farm.

During the five-day holiday, the Mekong Delta Specialty Festival takes place at the tourist site, featuring a vibrant display of culinary specialties across the Mekong Delta region, including OCOP (One Commune One Product) products, traditional cakes and tropical fruits, especially Can Tho’s signature pancakes.

Traditional local cakes are always displayed at tourist destinations.

In addition to the My Khanh Tourist Village, other popular destinations like Tay Do Farm and Hau River Farm are always crowded with tourists.

All three sites share a unifying feature with rural garden space where tourists can experience the daily life of local people in the Mekong Delta.

Tay Do Farm, located in Cai Rang District, is only about six kilometers far from the center of Can Tho City and has become a popular choice for holidaymakers.

Beyond its riverside garden space, the site features a swimming pool for travelers to cool off during hot days.

Tourists enjoy paddling boats at Tay Do Farm in Co Do District, Can Tho City.

Many holidaymakers also selected Hau River Farm in Co Do District to explore the countryside atmosphere by rowing boats along canals, harvesting fruits along the riverbanks, catching fish in ponds and enjoying a variety of traditional local cakes.

By Vinh Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong