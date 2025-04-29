Travel

Vietnam Railways add more North-South trains for April 30 holiday

SGGPO

Railway Transport Joint Stock Company has added more trains on the North–South route, departing from Hanoi Station to Saigon Station amid a surge in passengers during the April 30 holiday.

Specifically, two additional SE9 train trips will run on April 29 and April 30, departing from Hanoi Station.

Along the route, the train will stop at 34 stations to pick up and drop off passengers. Among the stations are tourist destinations such as Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Dong Hoi, Hue, Da Nang, Dieu Tri, Nha Trang and others.

Passengers can buy tickets and board the trains along the journey.

419300-5146335630845928-duong-sat-20250411100117-2248-3231.jpg

Railway Transport Joint Stock Company also organized an additional pair of trains SE30/29 between Saigon Station and Quy Nhon Station. Particularly, train SE30 departs from Saigon Station on April 29, April 30, May 1 and May 2, while train SE29 departs from Quy Nhon Station on April 27, April 29, April 30, May 1, May 3 and May 4.

During the holiday, Vietnam Railways will continue to offer ticket discounts for social policy beneficiaries, the elderly, children, students, and trade union members.

In particular, war veterans, invalids, former soldiers and the families of revolutionary contributors will receive a 40-percent discount on tickets. The discount will be available until May 9.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

