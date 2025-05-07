Vietnam Airlines adjusts flight routes to EU to avoid Pakistan airspace

The national flag carrier stated that in the coming period, flights between Vietnam and Europe may continue to be adjusted depending on regional developments.

Vietnam Airlines aircraft (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Airlines has adjusted flight routes and operational plans for flights between Vietnam and Europe to ensure the safety of passengers and crew, given the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority’s announcement of the temporary closure of its airspace starting from 2:55 a.m. on May 7 (Vietnam time).

Specifically, on May 7, several flights have been rerouted to avoid Pakistani airspace, including VN36 and VN37 between Hanoi and Frankfurt (Germany); VN30 and VN31 between Ho Chi Minh City and Frankfurt; VN10 and VN11 between Ho Chi Minh City and Paris (France); VN18 and VN19 between Hanoi and Paris; and VN50 from London (the UK) to Ho Chi Minh City.

The national flag carrier stated that in the coming period, flights between Vietnam and Europe may continue to be adjusted depending on regional developments. It is keeping a close watch on any updates from relevant authorities and will promptly inform passengers of any changes related to flight routes.

The adjustment may result in longer flight times and additional operational costs. However, this is a necessary measure that reflects the airline’s top priority of ensuring the absolute safety of passengers, crew, and flights – a principle it upholds under all circumstances.

For the latest updates, passengers can visit the official website of Vietnam Airlines at http://www.vietnamairlines.com, its fanpage at http://facebook.com/VietnamAirlines, or contact its Customer Care Hotline at 1900 1100. Those in the UK, France, Germany, and Russia can also contact local Vietnam Airlines ticket offices for assistance.

VNA