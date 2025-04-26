Noi Bai airport to handle over 2,000 passengers per peak hour during holiday

On the peak days, the airport is expected to serve 108,000 passengers, including 44,000 international passengers, 22 percent higher than usual, and 25 percent higher than that of the same period in previous years.

Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi is expected to handle over 2,000 passengers per peak hour during the April 30 – May 1 holiday due to an increasing travel demand in both domestic and international routes.

According to statistics from the airport, during the April 30 – May 1 holiday this year, the peak day will fall on April 29 and April 4 with seven peak hour frames and three peak hour frames, respectively.

On the peak days, the airport is expected to serve 108,000 passengers, including 44,000 international passengers, 22 percent higher than usual, and 25 percent higher than that of the same period in previous years. There will be 602 flights, including 277 international flights, on those peak days, up 12 percent compared to usual and 18 percent compared to the same period.

In the first four months of this year, four international airlines -Airasia Cambodia, 9 Air, Xiamen and Lucky Air- opened new routes to the airport, bringing the daily number of international passengers to more than 40,000 on average.

The airport is currently piloting the biometric check-in technology using the VNeID digital identity platform for domestic flights operated by Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air at Terminal T1.

Vietnamplus