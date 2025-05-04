Hanoi enjoys bumper tourism during holidays

During the 5-day holiday of April 30 and May 1, Hanoi welcomed about 875,000 tourists witnessing bumper tourism with the industry's revenue around VND3,200 billion, up 22 percent.

According to the report of the Hanoi Department of Tourism, international tourists to the capital reached about 162,794, up 40 percent over the same period last year.

More foreign tourists come to Hanoi

Meanwhile, domestic visitors accounted for about 712,000, up nearly 15 percent. The average room occupancy rate of 3-5 star hotels reached about 61.2 percent, higher than the average of the first months of the year.

The holiday atmosphere in Hanoi this year was particularly lively, drawing significant numbers of both city residents and tourists. Key thoroughfares like Dinh Tien Hoang, Hang Khay, Trang Tien, Hang Bai, and Ly Thai To consistently buzzed with activity. The pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake transformed into a vibrant hub of culture and entertainment, featuring captivating street art performances, traditional folk games, diverse souvenir vendors, and distinctive culinary offerings.

Revolutionary historical sites and significant interesting destinations such as the President Ho Chi Minh Relic Site at the Presidential Palace, the Ho Chi Minh Museum, the Hoa Lo Prison relic, Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (the Temple of Literature), and the Vietnam Military History Museum experienced a surge in visitors, attracting tens of thousands daily. Notably, many tourist destinations reported a doubling of visitor numbers compared to ordinary days, highlighting the city's strong appeal during the holiday period.

On this year's holiday, Hanoi organizes many cultural and artistic events, attracting a large number of domestic and international holiday-makers such as activities at Phung Hung mural space, Hoan Kiem Lake walking street, and the area of ​​the Martyrs' Memorial Monument area.

The tourism industry has implemented several effective stimulus programs, including digital promotion, the introduction of safe and attractive destinations, and the coordination of heritage experience tours. Travel agencies and hotels have also simultaneously offered promotional packages and discounts during the holidays, helping to attract customers and increase spending.

By Mai An - Translated by Anh Quan