Vietnam sees travel boom during five-day holiday

The recent 5-day holiday spurred a surge in travel in the country. Domestic destinations, in particular, experienced a significant uptick in visitors, fueled by a variety of engaging cultural and entertainment offerings.

Thousands of tourists bathe in the sea at Thien Cam Beach Resort in Cam Xuyen District of Ha Tinh Province

In Hanoi, the vibrant festival atmosphere pervades all the central streets. On this occasion, many tourists choose to visit historical revolutionary sites, typically the President Ho Chi Minh Relic Site at the Presidential Palace, Hoa Lo Prison Relic Site, and the Vietnam Military History Museum. During the holiday, these destinations welcome a large number of students and international visitors to learn about history and pay tribute to previous generations.

Explanation activities and thematic exhibitions have been enhanced, creating a profound and attractive space for traditional education. In particular, during the two peak days of April 30 and May 1. The Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Management Board distributed free drinking water, milk and bread to tens of thousands of visitors to the venue.

During the 5-day holiday, Hanoi was estimated to welcome more than 875,000 visitors, an increase of 18.64 percent over the same period last year.

Ha Long Bay in the Northern Province of Quang Ninh has been a standout destination. Quang Ninh Province welcomed over one million visitors, with Ha Long City alone attracting nearly 600,000 tourists, including approximately 40,000 international travelers. Popular island destinations such as Co To, Van Don, Mong Cai, and Bai Tu Long Bay experienced a sharp surge in tourist numbers, leading to crowded beaches and high occupancy rates across accommodations. Cruise operations in Ha Long Bay are running at full capacity, with many vessels fully booked as early as mid-April.

During this period, Hai Phong City welcomed approximately 780,000 visitors, marking a nearly 40 percent increase compared to the same timeframe last year. The city's overall room occupancy rate exceeded 80 percent, with Cat Ba and Do Son fully booked on peak days. Sa Pa in Lao Cai remains a hallmark of highland tourism, especially with Fansipan peak adorned with the red flag featuring a yellow star, symbolizing national pride. Additionally, Cat Ba Island in of Hai Phong, Moc Chau in Son La Province, Tam Dao in Vinh Phuc Province and Ha Giang have emerged as popular destinations, thanks to their pleasant climate, stunning landscapes, and continually improving tourism services.

According to the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Da Nang City, the total number of visitors during the holiday reached about 610,000, an increase of more than 50 percent over the same period in 2024, including 105,000 international visitors. Total tourism revenue is estimated at VND2,426 billion. Notable destinations such as Ba Na Hills, Son Tra Peninsula, and Ngu Hanh Son are always crowded with visitors. Room occupancy on peak days reached 100 percent, even in areas far from the center.

The Central city welcomed 654 flights during this time, an increase of 12 percent over normal days, along with a cruise ship carrying more than 2,000 international visitors and more than 18,100 visitors on a cruise on the Han River.

Hue City also thrived during the holiday, drawing an impressive 270,000 visitors, among them were 54,000 international travelers, and generating a revenue of VND590 billion. The city's allure lies in its diverse attractions, from the historic Hue Imperial City and the charming Thanh Toan tile bridge to the fragrant Thuy Xuan incense making village and its scenic beaches, streams, and waterfalls. The trend of independent exploration with motorbike and private car remained strong.

Likewise, Quang Nam Province saw a significant influx of tourists, welcoming 282,000 visitors, a 21 percent increase, including a substantial 143,000 international guests. Popular spots such as Hoi An, My Son, and coastal resorts enjoyed high occupancy rates in their 3- to 5-star hotels, exceeding 90 percent.

In particular, island tourism destinations have become prominent highlights during this time. Quang Ngai Province welcomed about 231,000 visitors, up 26 percent, with estimated revenue of VND219 billion. Ly Son Island recorded a room occupancy rate of nearly 100 percent. Boat racing festivals, country cuisine, and community tourism also attracted a large number of visitors. In Ha Tinh, Thien Cam beach resort welcomed more than 90,000 visitors, an increase of 10-15 percent, with estimated revenue of more than VND80 billion.

Meanwhile, Binh Dinh Province recorded nearly 320,000 visitors, with revenue of about VND350 billion. Ky Co - Eo Gio alone welcomed 40,000 visitors, along with new tourism products such as the train tour to explore the land of martial arts or the science tour in Quy Hoa attracting thousands of visitors every day.

In Binh Thuan Province, on May 4, Phu Quy Port Management Board said that during the 5-day holiday, three high-speed boats continuously carried more than 13,000 passengers from the mainland to Phu Quy Island and vice versa.

On average, the number of passengers entering and leaving the port reached over 2,600 passengers per day. In Khanh Hoa Province, on this occasion, the locality welcomed more than 1 million visitors and vacationers with the total tourism revenue of over VND1,377 billion.

The pleasant weather, increased flights by air and rail, and smooth highway systems created favorable conditions for tourists to come to Khanh Hoa Province.

According to the Center for Management and Support of Tourists in Vung Tau City of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province, approximately 366,000 visitors were welcomed to the area's tourist attractions during the April 30 and May 1 holiday, marking a nearly 25 percent increase compared to the same period last year. This year, a section of the Thuy Van road renovation project was completed, enhancing the recreational options for both residents and tourists in Vung Tau City. Additionally, the province hosted a variety of special festivals, as well as cultural, artistic, and sports events.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan