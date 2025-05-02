Tourists flock to Central region’s heritage sites on long vacation

Central provinces and cities have experienced beautiful sunny weather, attracting a large number of visitors to tourist attractions during the five-day break of the April 30 to May 1 holiday.

Foreign visitors visit Hoi An ancient town. (Photo: SGGP)

In Da Nang, Da Nang Museum has seen a sharp increase in arrivals and must put a cap on the number of 500 visitors to ensure a quality customer experience and the provision of wireless tour guide headsets for tourists to access historical and cultural information easily.

Despite the intense heat, Linh Ung Pagoda, situated on Son Tra Peninsula, has drawn many international visitors, thanks to its striking architecture and the imposing statue of the Bodhisattva Guanyin (Goddess of Mercy). Da Nang City’s beaches are also packed with tourists in the evening.

According to the Da Nang Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, the occupancy rate of many four- and five-star hotels in Da Nang City has reached 75-80 percent.

In Hue City, tens of thousands of visitors flocked to the Hue Imperial City to see the exhibition titled "Space of Tourism, Cultural Heritage, Scenic Spots, and Vietnam's Traditional Handicrafts" and enjoy local dishes in the “Hue—the culinary capital” program.

Meanwhile, visitors have flocked to nearby tourist attractions on their days off in Quang Nam Province, such as Hoi An ancient town and Bay Mau Nipa palm forest.

According to Director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Quang Nam Province, Nguyen Thanh Hong, this year’s number of overnight guests staying at accommodation facilities has increased compared to the same period in 2024, with the average occupancy rate of hotels of 60–90 percent. Room occupancy rates of several resorts, including Hoiana, Hoian Beach, and Emerald, reach 95 percent to 98 percent.

On May 1, the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Binh Dinh Province launched a new tourism product of a train journey to explore the cultural values and long-standing history of Binh Dinh Province, the land of martial arts.

The pilot service has been implemented on May 1—2 free of charge on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2025) and International Workers' Day (May 1).

The province, in coordination with the railway sector, offers two train trips, serving around 200 passengers in total each day. After the pilot plan, Binh Dinh Province will plan to invest in improving infrastructure and a flower and heritage path to officially offer the new service to tourists to experience the province's cultural heritage and natural landscapes.

On May 1, U Minh Ha National Park in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau and the provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism co-organized a series of sports and tourism activities under the theme “Scent of U Minh Forest 2025” in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification and May Day. The event attracted more than 650 athletes and participants to compete in competition categories, including a 2,000-meter race walk, a 2,500-meter run, a 100-meter boat race, and more.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh