Major events bring golden opportunity for tourism industry to explode

The 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification presents a significant opportunity for substantial growth within the tourism sector.

Many tourists and residents flock to Bach Dang Wharf in downtown HCMC to see rehearsals for the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification in recent days (Photo: SGGP)

Amidst the celebratory atmosphere of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, Ho Chi Minh City is experiencing heightened activity as it welcomes a record number of domestic and international visitors commemorating this significant event.

Demand for travel to Ho Chi Minh City has surged, with high-end hotels fully booked, airlines adding more flights, and tourism businesses offer more short tours. Visitors are eager to join the lively nightlife and crowds attending parades and rehearsals.

Preliminary estimates from tourism businesses, restaurants, and hotels in Ho Chi Minh City show that the number of visitors during this holiday has increased by 30 percent - 50 percent compared to the same period last year. During the 2024 holiday, Ho Chi Minh City's tourism industry attracted nearly 1 million visitors, with total tourism revenue estimated at VND3,235 billion (US$128.9 million), an increase of 3.4 percent over the same period in 2023.

Although official statistics have yet to be released, the vibrant atmosphere of recent days suggests that the tourism industry is poised for a highly successful season across all sectors.

Amid the crowds visiting the city in recent days, many domestic and international tourists expressed a shared regret — the absence of a well-organized night market. Many noted that such a feature could significantly enhance the city's tourism offerings. This issue is not new; although plans have been initiated in the past, a true night market has yet to form.

In the near future, the completion of a pedestrian bridge across the Saigon River will create a prime opportunity for developing the city's night tourism. Visitors will be able to enjoy a spectacular performance at the City Theater, then cross the river to explore the culinary district's diverse and delicious local specialties. Lessons from neighboring countries demonstrate that night markets offer not just cuisine, but also vibrant entertainment and cultural experiences. Additionally, the Saigon River's expansive size provides an ideal setting to design a unique, Sentosa-style water music stage, further enhancing the city's nightlife appeal.

Visitors will be delighted and satisfied with the unique performances. Or they can learn how to do something very impressive like Thailand when exploiting the Chao Phraya River, which has similarities with the Saigon River. Anyone who has been here is very fascinated, when they can have dinner on the river, enjoy special music performances, and watch impressive fireworks displays.

Ho Chi Minh City has great advantages in many aspects, from location, history, river terrain, modernity to the connection of attractive tourist destinations in the region, especially the characteristics of the Southern river.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong