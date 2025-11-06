Vietnam’s agriculture, forestry, and fisheries post good trade surplus

Vietnam’s agriculture, forestry, and fisheries recorded a trade surplus of over US$17.5 billion in the first ten months of 2025, underscoring the sector’s resilience and growth potential despite global and domestic challenges.

At a press conference in Hanoi, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phung Duc Tien announced that export turnover reached $58.13 billion during this period. This achievement reflects strong demand for Vietnamese agricultural products in international markets and the sector’s ability to adapt to shifting trade conditions.

With momentum building, the Ministry projects that total export value will reach approximately $70 billion by the end of the year — a milestone that would further consolidate Vietnam’s position as a leading exporter of agricultural goods.

Deputy Minister Phung Duc Tien emphasized that combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing remains a critical priority. He described the effort as one that must be pursued “every day, every hour,” highlighting the urgency of aligning with governmental and Prime Ministerial directives. The ultimate goal is to accelerate the removal of the European Commission’s yellow card which has posed challenges for Vietnam’s seafood exports to the EU.

In addition to trade and regulatory measures, the Ministry is also focusing on disaster preparedness. Local authorities have been instructed to enhance inspection, forecasting, and readiness to respond to typhoon Kalmeagi - the country’s storm No. 13. Drawing lessons from the severe natural disasters of 2020 and 2021, the Ministry is determined to minimize losses, protect livelihoods, and sustain production capacity. This proactive approach reflects a broader strategy to balance immediate risk management with long-term growth objectives.

The press conference also underscored the importance of coordination among ministries, local governments, and industry stakeholders. By combining efforts in trade promotion, law enforcement, and disaster resilience, Vietnam’s agricultural sector is positioning itself to maintain strong export performance while addressing structural challenges.

Looking ahead, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is committed to ensuring that farmers, fishermen, and forestry workers benefit from supportive policies and international market opportunities. With continued vigilance against IUU fishing, robust disaster preparedness, and a clear focus on sustainable growth, Vietnam’s agriculture is expected to remain a cornerstone of the national economy.

