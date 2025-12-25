Vietnam’s trade turnover tops US$900 billion for first time

Vietnam Customs on December 25 held a ceremony to mark the country’s total import-export turnover surpassing US$900 billion for the first time - the highest level ever recorded and a significant achievement in its international economic integration.

Vietnam Customs holds a ceremony to mark the country’s total import-export turnover surpassing US$900 billion for the first time (Photo: VNA)

According to the agency’s estimates, total trade in 2025 reached about US$920 billion, up 16.9 percent year on year. Of the total, exports were valued at US$470.59 billion, a year-on-year increase of 15.9 percent, while imports amounted to US$449.41 billion, up 18 percent, resulting in a trade surplus of around US$21.2 billion. This marked the 10th consecutive year Vietnam has recorded a trade surplus.

With this result, Vietnam has joined the group of the world’s 25 largest trading economies. Data from the World Trade Organization shows that Vietnam currently ranks 21st globally in exports and 20th in imports, up 11 and 12 places, respectively, from a decade ago. In 2025, the import-export turnover of the foreign direct investment (FDI) sector was estimated to exceed US$600 billion for the first time, reaching around US$663 billion, accounting for 72 percent of Vietnam’s total, and contributing up to 99 percent to the overall trade growth. Meanwhile, the trade value of domestic enterprises stood at about US$257 billion, largely unchanged from the previous year.

Vietnam currently maintains trade relations with more than 230 countries and territories. China remained its largest trading partner in 2025, with bilateral trade estimated at US$252 billion, followed by the United States at US$170 billion. Together, the two markets accounted for about 46 percent of Vietnam’s total trade and contributed 62 percent of overall growth.

According to customs data, Vietnam’s total import-export value during the 2015-2024 period reached US$5.52 trillion. Trade turnover rose from about US$328 billion in 2015 to US$786 billion in 2024, an increase of 2.4 times over a decade. The US$900 billion threshold was officially crossed between December 22 and 26.

Previously, Vietnam’s trade activities had successively hit major milestones, including US$100 billion in 2007 when the country joined the WTO, US$200 billion in 2011, US$300 billion in 2015, US$400 billion in 2017, US$500 billion in 2019, US$700 billion in 2022, and a historic US$900 billion in 2025.

Speaking at the ceremony, Director of Vietnam Customs Nguyen Van Tho noted that 2025 saw continued global and regional uncertainties, while domestically, Vietnam was affected by natural disasters and floods that weighed on production and business activities. Despite these challenges, the economy still recorded positive results, with the trade sector emerging as a standout.

He emphasized that surpassing the US$900 billion mark reaffirmed Vietnam’s position as a highly open economy with deep international integration and growing competitiveness in global trade. The achievement reflected the sound leadership of the Party, the decisive management of the Government, and the coordinated efforts of ministries, sectors, and the business community.

In the coming period, the customs sector will continue to promote administrative reform, modernization, and digital transformation; strengthen risk management and anti-fraud measures; reduce inspection rates; and encourage law compliance among enterprises, thereby further facilitating trade and enhancing Vietnam’s position in global supply chains.

Vietnamplus