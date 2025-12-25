HCMC’s credit mobilization projected to hit VND5.17 quadrillion in 2025

Deposit interest rates in Vietnam are showing a mild upward trend across multiple maturities as the year 2025 approaches, according to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Yesterday afternoon, Tran Thi Ngoc Lien, Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam's Regional Branch 2, said that in 2025, the total mobilized capital of credit institutions in Ho Chi Minh City is estimated to reach VND5.17 quadrillion, an increase of 11.9 percent compared to the end of 2024. Total outstanding loans are estimated to reach VND5,085,100 billion, an increase of 13.5 percent compared to the end of 2024.

Regarding interest rate trends, she stated that as of November 30, the average deposit and lending interest rates in Vietnamese dong have seen some adjustments compared to the previous month and the end of 2024.

Specifically, for Vietnamese dong deposit interest rates, joint-stock commercial banks have raised rates by approximately 0.1 percent – 0.3 percent per year across various maturities.

Compared to the end of 2024, deposit interest rates rose by approximately 0.2 percent – 0.6 percent per year. State-owned commercial banks lowered rates by about 0.5 percent for 6-month terms but raised them by 0.1 percent – 0.8 percent for other maturities. Relative to late 2024, rates for some long-term deposits declined slightly, while others increased by 0.2 percent – 0.9 percent per year. Joint venture and foreign banks raised rates by 0.5 percent – 0.7 percent across most terms, except for the 12-month term, which recorded a modest 0.1-percent decrease.

Regarding Vietnamese dong lending rates, the common rates for short-term loans are 5.2 percent - 7.5 percent per year and for medium and long-term loans are 5.4 percent - 9 percent per year. Compared to the end of 2024, short-term lending rates have increased by approximately 0.5 percent - 0.8 percent per year. Interest rates on US dollar loans remained stable, commonly ranging from 4.2 percent - 5.2 percent per year for short-term loans and around 4.7 percent per year for medium and long-term loans.

By Nhung Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan