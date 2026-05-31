Solemn Vesak celebration in HCMC marks Buddhist Calendar Year 2570

Thousands of monks, nuns, Buddhist followers and dignitaries gathered at Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda in the city on May 31 to commemorate Vesak 2570, one of the most significant events in the Buddhist calendar.

The Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha solemnly celebrated Vesak 2570 (2026) on the morning of May 31, the full moon day of the fourth lunar month, at Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda.

A large number of Buddhist followers gather at Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda for the solemn Vesak 2570 ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The celebration commenced at 5:30 a.m. as senior Buddhist dignitaries and invited guests were escorted to the ceremonial altar. The congregation then participated in prayers, flag-saluting rituals, and a period of contemplative meditation.

Senior Buddhist dignitaries are ceremonially invited to the main altar at the start of the celebration. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

During the event, Most Venerable Vien Minh, Vice Supreme Patriarch of the Validation Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, delivered the Vesak message of the Supreme Patriarch on behalf of the leadership of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha to monks, nuns and Buddhist followers in Vietnam and abroad.

Most Venerable Vien Minh reads the Vesak Message for Buddhist Calendar Year 2570. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

According to the message, Vesak is not only a celebration of the birth of Gautama Buddha but also an opportunity for Buddhists to reflect on his life and teachings and apply them to contemporary challenges.

The message emphasized that in a world facing increasing instability and uncertainty, the Buddha’s teachings on compassion and wisdom remain profoundly relevant. These principles can contribute to peacebuilding, social harmony, solidarity and sustainable development while fostering a more positive and humane society.

Thousands of Buddhists attend the Vesak 2570 celebration at Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The Sangha also noted that 2026 marks a new stage in Vietnam’s development following administrative restructuring. Decisions centered on the well-being of the people, the message stated, will strengthen social consensus and national unity, paving the way for future achievements.

Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City extend congratulations on the occasion of Vesak 2570. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On this sacred occasion, the Supreme Patriarch called on Buddhists to deepen their commitment to practicing the Buddha’s teachings in daily life and to spread the light of compassion throughout society, helping create a more caring and harmonious world.

At the ceremony, Venerable Thich Le Trang, Head of the Executive Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Ho Chi Minh City, delivered the Vesak address for Buddhist Calendar Year 2570.

Venerable Thich Le Trang delivers the Vesak address for Buddhist Calendar Year 2570. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The address highlighted Vietnam’s aspirations as it enters a new era of development aimed at building a prosperous, strong, and modern nation while preserving its cultural identity and expanding international integration through wisdom, resilience, and national values.

This year's celebration also coincides with the 45th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and serves as a step toward the 10th National Buddhist Congress, scheduled to be held in Ho Chi Minh City.

Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, and senior Buddhist dignitaries attend the Vesak 2570 celebration. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The Sangha called on monks, nuns, and lay Buddhists nationwide to continue promoting patriotism and the spirit of “living a good life and practicing a good faith”, actively contributing to national unity, economic and social development, environmental protection, digital transformation, social welfare and the safeguarding of national sovereignty.

Special emphasis was placed on younger members of the monastic community. The Sangha encouraged them to enhance their knowledge, ethical conduct, and international engagement while carrying forward the legacy of previous generations and helping build a modern, dynamic Vietnamese Buddhism rooted in traditional cultural and spiritual values.

By Thai Phuong, Thu Hoai – Translated by Huyen Huong