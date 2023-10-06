Vietnamese women's volleyball team pursuits bronze after semifinal loss

The Vietnamese women's volleyball team displayed their utmost effort in the semifinal clash against the Japanese women's team, yet the ultimate victory eluded Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet and his players.

On the evening of October 6, the indoor women's volleyball semifinals unfolded, featuring the Vietnamese women's team competing against their Japanese counterparts in the opening match of the semifinal stage.

Head Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet fielded the best players from the national team, as he shared earlier, with two crucial attacking options being Tran Thi Thanh Thuy and Hoang Thi Kieu Trinh. Meanwhile, the playmaking role continued to be handled by the setter, Doan Thi Lam Oanh.

In the first set, both teams engaged in a tug-of-war. The opponent's defense was caught off guard as the Vietnamese women’s volleyball team executed smooth and sharp offensive plays. Despite Tran Thi Thanh Thuy remaining Vietnam’s primary striker in this game, in the midst of the intense battle, the Vietnamese women’s volleyball team fell just short of luck in the final execution. The Vietnamese women’s volleyball team ended up losing this set 24/26.

In the second game, the Vietnamese players continued to perform impressively with great determination, and both teams reached a score of 21 points, demonstrating their determination to compete on equal terms without fear of the Japanese players. However, in this game, the Japanese women's team still held the upper hand, winning 25/21.

In the third set, Coach Nguyen Tuan Kiet and his players displayed renewed enthusiasm thanks to some effective lineup adjustments. Thanh Thuy, Kieu Trinh, Bich Thuy, and Tu Linh were the key point contributors, leading to a 25/23 victory in favor of Vietnam. Regrettably, in the fourth set, the Vietnamese players experienced some fatigue and were defeated with a score of 16/25.

Ultimately, the Vietnamese women's volleyball team suffered a 1-3 defeat in the semifinals, which dashed their hopes of advancing to the gold medal match. However, they still have the opportunity to compete for the bronze medal in the 3rd place match at ASIAD 19. This crucial match is set to occur on October 7.