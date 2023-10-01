Promising start for Vietnamese women's volleyball team at Asiad 19

The Vietnamese women's volleyball team's victory over the Nepal team in their debut match at Asiad 19 was one of the highlights of the competition on September 30.

One of the Vietnamese sports teams that has recently excelled is the women's volleyball team. They kicked off their journey at the 19th Asian Games by competing against Nepal. With a formidable lineup featuring players like Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, Hoang Thi Kieu Trinh, and Nguyen Khanh Dang, the Vietnamese team easily defeated the Nepal women's team, achieving a 3-0 victory with set scores of 25-4, 25-16, and 25-13.

In track and field, Luong Duc Phuoc competed in the men's 1,500m qualifying round and secured a spot in the finals with a time of 3 minutes and 53.97 seconds. In the women's 400m final, Hoang Thi Minh Hanh finished in 6th place with a time of 53.91 seconds, while Hoang Thi Anh Thuc placed 8th with a time of 55.61 seconds.

It is worth noting that their competitors from other countries, especially the athlete from Bahrain - the gold medalist with a time of 50.66 seconds, were extremely strong. On the other hand, Tran Thi Nhi Yen did not succeed in the women's 100m event, finishing in 8th place overall.

During the 10m air pistol mixed team event, the marksmen Trinh Thu Vinh and her partner Lai Cong Minh secured the 10th position with a total of 569 points, falling short of making it to the medal contention round. It is disheartening that Trinh Thu Vinh, who has already secured a spot in the Paris 2024 Olympics, could not meet the high expectations at Asiad 19.