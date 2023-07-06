Vietnamese women's team arrives in Napier for friendly match with New Zealand

Following their travel journey from July 5-6, the Vietnamese women's national team has arrived at their training location in New Zealand to commence the training phase and prepare for the upcoming friendly match against the host team.

On July 6 at noon (local time), Coach Mai Duc Chung and his players completed three flight routes to reach the city of Napier, where the friendly match between the Vietnamese women's national team and the New Zealand women's national team will be held. This friendly match signifies the initiation of the final preparation phase for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in New Zealand and Australia.



The Vietnamese women's national team went through three flight routes: Hanoi - Changi - Auckland - Napier, totaling nearly 24 hours of travel time. Upon their arrival at Auckland Airport, the team received a warm reception from FIFA and local organizers, ensuring a smooth immigration process. This facilitated Coach Mai Duc Chung and his team's easy transition to a domestic flight heading to Napier.

The Vietnamese women's national team will undergo six days of training and participate in the friendly match in Napier. During this period, the team will be accommodated at the Swiss-Belboutique Hotel, conveniently located just a 5-minute bus ride away from McLean Park, the venue for the friendly match.

The weather conditions in Napier differ significantly from those in Vietnam. Despite the presence of sunlight, the temperatures can be quite chilly, averaging around 14 degrees Celsius. In preparation for the FIFA Women's World Cup, the Vietnamese women's national team has brought 56 pieces of luggage, with around 20 of them containing training and medical equipment. These provisions ensure optimal conditions for the entire team during this momentous and historic journey.