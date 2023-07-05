SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

VN women's national football team traveling to New Zealand for 2023 World Cup

The Vietnam women's national football team on July 5 departed from Hanoi for New Zealand to participate in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 which is scheduled to be started on July 20.
VN women's national football team traveling to New Zealand for 2023 World Cup ảnh 1

Vietnamese female footballers are excited about the departure. (Photo: SGGP)

Their first-ever appearance at the biggest football tournament in the region has attracted the attention of numerous fans.

Coach Mai Duc Chung stated that this is an important departure, a pride for the Vietnamese people in general and specifically for women's football in Vietnam. The team previously visited New Zealand last October for a survey, but this time it is more exciting because they will compete in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

The Vietnamese women's national team has assembled its strongest lineup for this tournament, with the return of center defender Chuong Thi Kieu. She shared that the team will face strong opponents, including the United States and the Netherlands. The weather will also be a concern for the team. It is very hot in Vietnam while the weather in New Zealand is currently too cold.

Striker Huynh Nhu, the first player of the women’s team who are playing in foreign leagues, expresses her excitement about the trip to New Zealand and the immense support and love of football fans for the team.

The team will have two weeks of training before their Group E matches. The team's luggage consisted of training equipment and medical supplies to ensure the best conditions for the entire team during this meaningful journey.

VN women's national football team traveling to New Zealand for 2023 World Cup ảnh 2

Vietnamese national women’s football team at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on July 5 (Photo: SGGP)
VN women's national football team traveling to New Zealand for 2023 World Cup ảnh 3

Striker Huynh Nhu carrying the traditional checkered black and white shawl since her time playing in Portugal. (Photo: SGGP)
VN women's national football team traveling to New Zealand for 2023 World Cup ảnh 4

Midfielder Thanh Nha (Photo: SGGP)
VN women's national football team traveling to New Zealand for 2023 World Cup ảnh 5
Bich Thuy and Thuy Anh, two central forwards of the national team (Photo: SGGP)
VN women's national football team traveling to New Zealand for 2023 World Cup ảnh 6

Striker Hai Yen (Photo: SGGP)
By Cao Tuong – Translated by Hong Son

