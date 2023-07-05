VN women's national football team traveling to New Zealand for 2023 World Cup

|
Vietnamese female footballers are excited about the departure. (Photo: SGGP)
Their first-ever appearance at the biggest football tournament in the region has attracted the attention of numerous fans.
Coach Mai Duc Chung stated that this is an important departure, a pride for the Vietnamese people in general and specifically for women's football in Vietnam. The team previously visited New Zealand last October for a survey, but this time it is more exciting because they will compete in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.
The Vietnamese women's national team has assembled its strongest lineup for this tournament, with the return of center defender Chuong Thi Kieu. She shared that the team will face strong opponents, including the United States and the Netherlands. The weather will also be a concern for the team. It is very hot in Vietnam while the weather in New Zealand is currently too cold.
Striker Huynh Nhu, the first player of the women’s team who are playing in foreign leagues, expresses her excitement about the trip to New Zealand and the immense support and love of football fans for the team.
The team will have two weeks of training before their Group E matches. The team's luggage consisted of training equipment and medical supplies to ensure the best conditions for the entire team during this meaningful journey.
|
Vietnamese national women’s football team at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on July 5 (Photo: SGGP)
|
Striker Huynh Nhu carrying the traditional checkered black and white shawl since her time playing in Portugal. (Photo: SGGP)
|
Midfielder Thanh Nha (Photo: SGGP)
|Bich Thuy and Thuy Anh, two central forwards of the national team (Photo: SGGP)
|
Striker Hai Yen (Photo: SGGP)