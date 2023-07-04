SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Sports

Send-off ceremony for female footballers to 2023 FIFA World Cup

A ceremony was held in Hanoi on July 4 to send off footballers to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup which is scheduled to take place in New Zealand and Australia from July 20 to August 20.
Send-off ceremony for female footballers to 2023 FIFA World Cup ảnh 1

Chairman of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Tran Quoc Tuan presents a signed football shirt to the sponsor at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, chairman of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Tran Quoc Tuan affirmed that after the successes of the national Futsal and U20 football teams at the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup and 2022 FIFA U-20 World Cup, respectively, the winning of a berth for 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is an achievement of the historical significance of Vietnamese football in general and women's football in particular.

The 23-strong squad will depart for New Zealand on July 5. They will have nearly two weeks to adapt to the conditions at the venue for Group E matches in the tournament. In the group stage, they will face the US (July 22), Portugal (July 27), and the Netherlands (August 1).

To prepare for the finals, the team has taken training camps in Japan and Germany.

Over the past time, the “golden girls" have been crowned SEA Games champions eight times, with many successive, and successfully competed in the AFF Cup and qualified for the 2024 Olympic First Qualifier.

Send-off ceremony for female footballers to 2023 FIFA World Cup ảnh 2
Coach Mai Duc Chung speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)
Send-off ceremony for female footballers to 2023 FIFA World Cup ảnh 3

Huynh Nhu, captain of the Vietnamese national women’s football team (Photo: SGGP)
Send-off ceremony for female footballers to 2023 FIFA World Cup ảnh 4
Chairman of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Tran Quoc Tuan and striker Huynh Nhu offer a signed football shirt to the sponsor at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)
Send-off ceremony for female footballers to 2023 FIFA World Cup ảnh 5
The team will travel to New Zealand on July 5 for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. (Photo: SGGP)
Send-off ceremony for female footballers to 2023 FIFA World Cup ảnh 6
Chairman of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Tran Quoc Tuan (L) and coach Mai Duc Chung (Photo: SGGP)
Send-off ceremony for female footballers to 2023 FIFA World Cup ảnh 7
Members of the Vietnamese national women’s football team (Photo: SGGP)

