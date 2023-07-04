Send-off ceremony for female footballers to 2023 FIFA World Cup

A ceremony was held in Hanoi on July 4 to send off footballers to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup which is scheduled to take place in New Zealand and Australia from July 20 to August 20.

Speaking at the event, chairman of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Tran Quoc Tuan affirmed that after the successes of the national Futsal and U20 football teams at the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup and 2022 FIFA U-20 World Cup, respectively, the winning of a berth for 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is an achievement of the historical significance of Vietnamese football in general and women's football in particular.

The 23-strong squad will depart for New Zealand on July 5. They will have nearly two weeks to adapt to the conditions at the venue for Group E matches in the tournament. In the group stage, they will face the US (July 22), Portugal (July 27), and the Netherlands (August 1).

To prepare for the finals, the team has taken training camps in Japan and Germany.

Over the past time, the “golden girls" have been crowned SEA Games champions eight times, with many successive, and successfully competed in the AFF Cup and qualified for the 2024 Olympic First Qualifier.