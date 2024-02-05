Vietnamese wins bronze medal at 2024 Asian Weightlifting Championship

Weightlifter Trinh Van Vinh of Vietnam won a bronze in the men's 61kg category at the 2024 Asian Weightlifting Championship on February 4 in Uzbekistan, helping him earn more points for his Olympic place.

Weightlifter Trinh Van Vinh of Vietnam wins a bronze in the men's 61kg category at the 2024 Asian Weightlifting Championship. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

The category involved Ricko Saputra (Indonesia), Pak Myong Jin (the Democratic People's Republic of Korea), Ergashev Edkhamjon (Uzbekistan), Mirzayev Seyitjan (Turkmenistan), and Lee Hyeseong (the Republic of Korea), and Vietnamese athletes Trinh Van Vinh and Nguyen Tran Anh Tuan.

In the three snatch attempts, Vinh achieved his best lift with a weight of 129kg. In the clean and jerk attempts, his best performance was a lift of 161kg. Overall, Vinh achieved a total lift of 290kg.

In this weight category, Pak Myong Jin ranked first with a total of 306kg, followed by Ricko Saputra with 291kg.

Last year, Vinh and Tuan participated in tournaments to accumulate points for their rankings, thus ensuring their positions within the group with opportunities to contend for tickets in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Vietnamplus