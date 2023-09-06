Vietnamese weightlifter clinches gold in men's 55kg world championship

Weightlifter Lai Gia Thanh clinched the world champion title in the 55kg category at the 2023 World Weightlifting Championships held in Saudi Arabia.

On September 5, local time, both Lai Gia Thanh and Ngo Son Dinh competed in the men's 55kg category at the 2023 World Weightlifting Championships.

In the 55kg weight category, there were 17 weightlifters competing, with each country permitted to register a maximum of two participants. During the snatch portion, Lai Gia Thanh achieved his best result by successfully lifting 123kg over three lifts. In the clean and jerk, he lifted a maximum of 146kg after three attempts. His impressive performance resulted in a total lift of 269kg, securing him the gold medal as the highest-performing athlete in the competition.

In the same weight category, Ngo Son Dinh participated and earned a silver medal with a snatch of 117kg and a clean and jerk of 144kg, totaling 261kg. The bronze medal was awarded to Thai weightlifter Natthawat Chomchuen, who achieved a total lift of 259kg. Notably, China did not register any weightlifters to compete in the men's 55kg category in this competition.

At the recent 32nd SEA Games held in Cambodia, Lai Gia Thanh clinched the gold medal in the 55kg category for the Vietnamese weightlifting team, achieving a total lift of 261kg.

The Vietnamese weightlifting team is currently competing in the 2023 World Weightlifting Championships with seven athletes. The competition will last until September 14. The primary objective of Vietnamese athletes is to accrue points to secure official berths for the 2024 Olympics, as this year's world championship is an integral part of the Olympic weightlifting qualification process.