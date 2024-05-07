Vietnamese table tennis players to hunt Olympic slots

Four best table tennis players of Vietnam will seek their Olympic slots at the Southeast Asia Regional Qualification from May 8-10 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Nguyen Anh Tu is expected to earn an Olympic slot at the regional qualification on May 8-10 in Thailand (Photo: VNA)

They are Nguyen Anh Tu and Dinh Anh Hoang in the men's singles, Mai Hoang My Trang and Nguyen Khoa Dieu Khanh in the women's singles.

Trang is defending champion of the national championship and National Sports Games, and Khanh is the reigning champion of the National Top Stars Table Tennis Tournament.

Tu is the 32nd SEA Games silver medallist and the national champion and Hoang is the second-place finisher of the national championship and the top star tournament. He is also the 32nd SEA Games champion in the mixed doubles event.

According to coach Doan Kien Quoc, the quartet arrived in Thailand on May 5. They are in good health and will continue to implement training plans in Thailand to have the best performance when entering the official competition.

Quoc and his students just finished a training trip in China from the end of February and Tu won 3rd place overall in a tournament to evaluate their ability.

In addition to the four Vietnamese players, the competitions feature eight male and six female athletes from other Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines.

The Vietnam Table Tennis Federation has announced a big bonus of VND100 million (over US$3,930 ) for each Olympic spot earned in Thailand.

The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris will take place from July 26 to August 11. A total of 172 athletes worldwide will participate in the table tennis competition at the event.

VNA