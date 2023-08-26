Vietnamese shuttlecock team wins 11 gold medals, tops 2023 Asian Championships

The final events of the 2023 Asian Shuttlecock Championships and the 2023 Asian Youth Shuttlecock Championships took place on August 26, determining Vietnam as the overall winner.

As the last day of competition on August 26 came to an end, the Vietnamese shuttlecock team garnered a total of 11 gold medals from the various events held in the two divisions of the 2023 Asian Shuttlecock Championships and the 2023 Asian Youth Shuttlecock Championships. On the concluding day, the Vietnamese team added one gold medal and three silver medals to their achievements.

Thus, the overall achievement of the Vietnamese shuttlecock team includes gold medals in the 2023 Asian Shuttlecock Championships across the men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, mixed doubles, and men's team events. In the 2023 Asian Youth Shuttlecock Championships, the Vietnamese shuttlecock team earned gold medals in the men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles categories. In total, the Vietnamese shuttlecock players achieved 11 gold medals.

The Vietnamese shuttlecock team clinched the top position, followed by China's shuttlecock team and Hong Kong's shuttlecock team (China). The 2023 Asian Shuttlecock Championships and the 2023 Asian Youth Shuttlecock Championships brought together nine countries and territories, namely Cambodia, China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong (China), Macau (China), Mongolia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The competition included events such as men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, mixed doubles, men's team, and women's team across two distinct categories. Vietnam registered 24 players to compete in all the tournament's events.