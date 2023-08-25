Vietnam wins 4 more golds at Asian, Asian Youth Shuttlecock Championships

The players of the Vietnamese shuttlecock national team continued showcasing their exceptional skills, securing four more gold medals.

The players of the Vietnamese shuttlecock national team continued showcasing their exceptional skills, securing four more gold medals, raising their overall count to eight gold medals thus far in the 2023 Asian Shuttlecock Championships and the 2023 Asian Youth Shuttlecock Championships.

On August 24, the Vietnamese shuttlecock national team competed in four championship matches, featuring men's and women's singles events in the 2023 Asian Shuttlecock Championships and the 2023 Asian Youth Shuttlecock Championships held in Hong Kong (China).

In the men's singles final of the 2023 Asian Shuttlecock Championship, Ho Phuoc Sang reached the ultimate match and faced the host representative from Hong Kong (China). Demonstrating his skills came effortlessly for Phuoc Sang, leading him to secure victory and claim a well-deserved gold medal. Following this, during the women's singles final, Pham Thi To Uyen competed against a player from the Chinese Taipei shuttlecock team. The match was highly intense, yet To Uyen managed to outperform her opponent with effective shot execution, ultimately surpassing her rival and clinching the victory to seize the gold medal.

Building on the achievements of their senior teammates, two emerging athletes, Le Anh Duc (men's singles) and Luu Hoang Thanh Ngan (women's singles), vied for victory in their individual finals at the 2023 Asian Youth Shuttlecock Championships. Their adversaries in each final showdown hailed from the Chinese Taipei shuttlecock team. Ultimately, both Anh Duc and Thanh Ngan triumphed, clinching gold medals for their remarkable efforts.

Thus, the Vietnamese shuttlecock team has attained resounding triumphs in the men's and women's singles categories. Preceding this, the Vietnamese shuttlecock team had already captured four gold medals in the doubles events at the 2023 Asian Shuttlecock Championships and the 2023 Asian Youth Shuttlecock Championships. Consequently, at present, the Vietnamese shuttlecock team has amassed a total of eight gold medals. At present, the tournament continues with the men's and women's team events.

The 2023 Asian Shuttlecock Championships and the 2023 Asian Youth Shuttlecock Championships attract nine nations and territories, including Cambodia, China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong (China), Macau (China), Mongolia, Thailand, and Vietnam. The competitions encompass various events, such as men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, mixed doubles, men's team, and women's team, spanning two distinct categories. This tournament is hosting events for the 2023 Asian Shuttlecock Championships and the 2023 Asian Youth Shuttlecock Championships, taking place from August 22 to August 26.

The Vietnamese shuttlecock team registered 24 players to participate in all tournament events.