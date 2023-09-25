Vietnamese shooter bags silver from 19th Asian Games Hangzhou

Shooter Ngo Huu Vuong today brought home the first silver medal for Vietnamese shooting as well as the first silver medal for the Vietnamese Sports Delegation at the 19th Asian Games.

Athlete Vuong grabbed a silver medal in shooting in the men's 10m running target rifle event to finish in second place at the 19th Asian Games on September 25 in Hangzhou, China.

In the men's 10m running target rifle event, Indonesian athlete Putra Muhammad Sejahtera Dwi scored 578 points while Vietnamese athlete Ngo Huu Vuong scored 571 points and Korean shooter Jeong Youjin scored 565 points. Finally, an Indonesian athlete ranked first, a Vietnamese athlete and a Korean athlete ranked second and third respectively.

Happily, shooter Ngo Huu Vuong said the last two times, he only got the bronze medal but now he has won the silver medal thanks to his best effort; however, he said that it was a bit regretful that Vietnamese athletes couldn't win a medal as a team.

At ASIAD 18 in 2018, athlete Ngo Huu Vuong won an individual bronze medal for the men's 10m running target rifle and at that time the champion was Jeong Youjin.

Regarding team scoring, Vietnam's men's 10m mobile target air rifle team ranked 4th while the Korean team won the gold medal.

‘Today's silver medal competition result is a huge encouragement for the shooter team because tomorrow, they will continue to compete in the mixed male-female air rifle event. We would like to congratulate Ngo Huu Vuong's achievements at this competition, said the leader of the Vietnamese shooting team at ASIAD 19 - Ms. Vu Anh Dao.

On the same competition day, Vietnamese athletes were not successful in the men’s 25-meter rapid-fire pistol team contest.

In the individual rounds in the qualifying round, Ha Minh Thanh finished in 11th place with 578 points, so he did not qualify for the final. The shooting final only reserves 8 spots for the 8 shooters with the best performance in the qualifying round. Shooter Vu Tien Nam scored 575 points, so he ranked 15th while his teammate Phan Xuan Chuyen scored 562 points ranking 20th. Regarding team scoring, the Vietnamese shooting team had 1751 points, so it ranked 5th in the 25m gun event. short, quick shot. The team champion was the Chinese team with 1765 points followed by the Korean team and the Indian team with the second and third ranking.