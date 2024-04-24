Sports

Vietnamese sepak takraw team to participate in 2024 World Cup

SGGPO

Vietnam Sepak Takraw continues to gather the best players in the national team to prepare for the 2024 World Cup Sepak Takraw in Malaysia.

sport.jpg

The outstanding athletes have finished competing in the 2024 national kick volleyball competition in the Northern Province of Bac Giang. This year, the tournament saw the participation of the best Vietnamese male and female athletes of buka ball who won medals at ASIAD 19.

The teams from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Yen Bai, Nghe An, Thanh Hoa, Dong Nai, Dong Thap, Da Nang, Thua Thien-Hue, People's Police force, Soc Trang, Vinh Long and Bac Giang provinces competed against each other in the 2024 national sepak takraw.

In the end, athletes from the People's Public Security won the first rank in the 4-person women's team category while Soc Trang Province won the gold medal for the 4-person men's team category. Soc Trang's team also won the women's 3-person category and Vinh Long team won the men's 3-person team category.

Athletes of the People's Public Security and Hanoi took the championship in the women's doubles team and in the men's doubles team category respectively. In the 4-person women and men team category, Hanoi buka ball athletes won the gold medal.

Along with that, Hanoi sepak takraw also won 2 gold medals in the women's 3-person team and men's 3-person team categories. Nghe An sepak takraw won the gold medal in the women's 2-person team category while Soc Trang won the men's 2-person team category. In the final mixed male-female category, the Hanoi team won the gold medal. At this year's national competition, Ho Chi Minh City sepak takraw did not have any gold medals.

After the national competition, Vietnam Sepak Takraw will gather the best players in the national team to prepare for the 2024 World Cup Sepak Takraw which will take place in Malaysia. Vice President and General Secretary of Vietnam Sepak Takraw Federation Le Thanh Son who is in charge of sepak takraw in the 2024 World Cup revealed that Vietnamese athletes will participate in the men's category but not the female category.

The tournament will take place from May 18 to 26.

By Minh Chien – Translated By Anh Quan

Tags

buka ball sepak takraw men's 3-man team category

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn