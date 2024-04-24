Vietnamese sepak takraw team to participate in 2024 World Cup

Vietnam Sepak Takraw continues to gather the best players in the national team to prepare for the 2024 World Cup Sepak Takraw in Malaysia.

The outstanding athletes have finished competing in the 2024 national kick volleyball competition in the Northern Province of Bac Giang. This year, the tournament saw the participation of the best Vietnamese male and female athletes of buka ball who won medals at ASIAD 19.

The teams from Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Yen Bai, Nghe An, Thanh Hoa, Dong Nai, Dong Thap, Da Nang, Thua Thien-Hue, People's Police force, Soc Trang, Vinh Long and Bac Giang provinces competed against each other in the 2024 national sepak takraw.

In the end, athletes from the People's Public Security won the first rank in the 4-person women's team category while Soc Trang Province won the gold medal for the 4-person men's team category. Soc Trang's team also won the women's 3-person category and Vinh Long team won the men's 3-person team category.

Athletes of the People's Public Security and Hanoi took the championship in the women's doubles team and in the men's doubles team category respectively. In the 4-person women and men team category, Hanoi buka ball athletes won the gold medal.

Along with that, Hanoi sepak takraw also won 2 gold medals in the women's 3-person team and men's 3-person team categories. Nghe An sepak takraw won the gold medal in the women's 2-person team category while Soc Trang won the men's 2-person team category. In the final mixed male-female category, the Hanoi team won the gold medal. At this year's national competition, Ho Chi Minh City sepak takraw did not have any gold medals.

After the national competition, Vietnam Sepak Takraw will gather the best players in the national team to prepare for the 2024 World Cup Sepak Takraw which will take place in Malaysia. Vice President and General Secretary of Vietnam Sepak Takraw Federation Le Thanh Son who is in charge of sepak takraw in the 2024 World Cup revealed that Vietnamese athletes will participate in the men's category but not the female category.

The tournament will take place from May 18 to 26.

By Minh Chien – Translated By Anh Quan