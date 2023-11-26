Vietnamese Sepak Takraw team claims two more golds at 2023 China Open

On November 25, the 2023 China Open Sepak Takraw Tournament officially came to a close. In this competition, the Vietnamese women's Sepak Takraw team, comprised of young players from the U23 age group, participated in both the four-player and three-player team events. The Vietnamese Sepak Takraw team reached the finals in both categories and emerged victorious, ultimately earning two gold medals.

"The China Open Sepak Takraw Tournament featured teams from China, Laos, Myanmar, and Malaysia. We regard this tournament as an experience-building opportunity, allowing the young female players from Vietnam to compete with ease. The key takeaway from this tournament is the increased confidence of young Vietnamese Sepak Takraw players when competing on the international stage," stated Mr. Le Thanh Son, the leader of the Vietnamese Sepak Takraw team for this tournament. Before this, the Vietnamese Sepak Takraw team had participated in the ASEAN-China International Sepak Takraw Tournament 2023, securing one gold medal and one silver medal. With the conclusion of this competition in China, the Vietnamese women's Sepak Takraw team has accumulated a total of three gold medals and one silver medal.

The competition in China marks Vietnam's Sepak Takraw team's last international event in 2023. Prior to this, the team took part in the 19th Asian Games in October in Hangzhou, China, where it achieved a valuable gold medal in the women's four-player team event. Alongside this accomplishment, it also earned one silver medal and one bronze medal in other categories.

The young Vietnamese female Sepak Takraw players will return home on November 26. They will gear up for their first significant international tournament in March next year – the 2024 Asian Sepak Takraw Championships, set to take place in India. The Vietnamese men's and women's Sepak Takraw teams will undergo concentrated training to participate in this competition, with specific goals set for medal achievements.