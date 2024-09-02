Vietnamese rhythmic gymnasts make splash on global stage with five gold medals

Vietnamese rhythmic gymnasts made a splash at the Dream Cup Vivace 2024 International Rhythmic Gymnastics Competition as they secured five gold medals.

Rhythmic gymnast Nguyen Nhu Hong secures a gold medal at the Dream Cup Vivace 2024 International Rhythmic Gymnastics Competition. (Photo: Le Thy)

The International Rhythmic Gymnastics event took place in Malaysia from August 29 to September 1, gathering rhythmic gymnastics teams from ten countries and territories including Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Russia, Hong Kong (China), China, Taiwan (China) and Thailand.

The Vietnam rhythmic gymnastics team consisted of one coach and six gymnasts from Ho Chi Minh City Rhythmic Gymnastics Club at this tournament. They competed in the events of the individual championship, junior individual and junior group.

Rhythmic gymnast Ngo Hai Yen excellently wins two gold medals at the Dream Cup Vivace 2024 International Rhythmic Gymnastics Competition. (Photo: Le Thy)

During this international competition, Vietnamese rhythmic gymnasts excellently achieved a total of 11 medals, including five gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

According to Head of Ho Chi Minh City Rhythmic Gymnastics Phung Le Thy, the results are likely to create motivation for the athletes to train harder during practice and achieve even greater success during competition as well as contribute to the further development of rhythmic gymnastics in Ho Chi Minh City in particular and Vietnam in general.

By Nguyen Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong